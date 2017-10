National

In a dramatic turn of events in the poll bound Gujarat, BJP‘s confidence who has been ruling the state for 22 years, seems to be in muddy waters. Some time back, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being the national face of BJP, the party was quite confident about continuing its reign in Gujarat. However, the recent events are depicting a different story and maybe a totally different result. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has been seriously participating in the election campaign in Gujarat and is personally monitoring the course of action. BJP under the leadership of Vijay Rupani has recently been fearing anti-incumbency in the state, especially from the Partidars, OBC’s, Dalits and the Tribals.