అనూహ్యం: మోదీకి జగన్ ఊపిరి -ప్రధానిపై జార్ఖండ్ సీఎం విమర్శలకు ఏపీ సీఎం కౌంటర్ -డియర్ హేమంత్..

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday joined union ministers and BJP leaders in defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren aimed a dig at the Prime Minister over a phone conversation on the Covid pandemic in his state. However, while the BJP's responses were predictably furious, Mr Reddy's was measured; the YSR Congress chief urged his Jharkhand counterpart to not "indulge in politics that would only weaken our nation" and asked him to "come together and strengthen" the centre's pandemic response.