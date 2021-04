English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused West Bengal's TMC government of partonising illegal immigration from Bangladesh and extortion syndicates but uncharacteristically avoided personally targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Addressing a virtual rally at Shaheed Minar ground from New Delhi, he said West Bengal needed peace for development. "Illegal immigration, syndicates and extortion are big hurdles in the path of West Bengal's development," he said without naming Banerjee, whom the BJP has often accused of patronising such activities.