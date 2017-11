షాకింగ్: కూతురిపై మూడేళ్లుగా తండ్రి అత్యాచారం, రూ.లక్షకు వ్యభిచార గృహానికి అమ్మేసిన మామయ్య..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A shocking story of a 16-year-old girl being rescued from flesh trade has surfaced. The police has revealed that her own father raped her for three years, her stepmother gave her abortion pills, and her uncle sold her into prostitution for Rs 1 lakh.According to a report in Mid-Day, the shocking incident surfaced when Pune City Police rescued the minor along with three other women from a sex racket running in posh society in Yerwada. While interrogating the girl, she told police that even the women of her family of no help. While her aunt turned deaf here to the entire incident, her stepmother thrashed her and fed he abortions pills.