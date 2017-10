National

Ramesh Babu



In an embarrassment to the Vasundhara Raje government, over 250 policemen went on a day's mass leave on Monday and some of them who were supposed to give guard of honour to Union home minister Rajnath Singh in Jodhpur refused to do so. The constabulary went on leave following rumours that a government order would reduce their pay scales. Jodhpur police commissioner Ashok Rathod told TOI, "More than 250 policemen went on a day's mass leave on Monday. It was not a sanctioned leave. They absented themselves from duty... some of them were part of the guard of honour, but they refused to report for duty. We had to replace them with other policemen."