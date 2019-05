English summary

Residents of Tara Jivanpur village in district Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh have alleged that ink was forcefully applied to their fingers and they were given Rs 500 yesterday by 3 men of their village. "They were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked us if we'll vote for the party. They told us now you can't vote. Don't tell anyone," said the residents. Chandauli Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) KR Harsh has also responded to the incident. "Complainants are present at the police station. We will take action as per the complaint they file. They are still eligible to cast votes as the elections hadn't begun then, they will have to mention in the FIR that ink was forcefully applied to them," said KR Harsh.