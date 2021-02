సచిన్ ‘భారతరత్న’కు అనర్హుడు -కొడుకు ఐపీఎల్ ఎంట్రీ కోసమే -కాంగ్రెస్ సంచలనం -పవార్ కూడా

English summary

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s advice to Sachin Tendulkar over farmers’ issue, a Congress MP kicked up a fresh controversy, saying that the cricket icon was not worthy of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award. Jasbir Gill, Congress MP from Punjab, said, “Sachin Tendulkar is not worthy of Bharat Ratna. He tweeted in favour of the government only because he wanted something in return. He just wanted to get his son Arjun selected in the IPL. I want to leave it to the public to decide whether this man deserves Bharat Ranta."