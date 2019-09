ఆర్డర్.. ఆర్డర్... ముప్తీని కలిసేందుకు ఓకే.. ఇలాంతిజాకు పర్మిషన్ ఇచ్చిన సుప్రీంకోర్టు

English summary

Supreme Court has allowed Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel to Srinagar to meet the former Jammu and Kashmir leader who is under detention for over a month. During the hearing in Supreme Court on Thursday, Attorney General told the court that other members of Mufti's family have already visited the PDP chief twice and Iltija could also have gone to the District Magistrate and seek permission to meet her mother. AG KK Venugopal also told the Supreme Court that Mehbooba Mufti's mother and sister have visited her twice. To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta added that these petitions have some other purpose. Counsel Nitya Ramakrishnan, who was representing Iltija, said, "I was also restricted from leaving my house till August 22. That is why I had to leave the state."