సునందా పుష్కర్ కేసులో.. సుబ్రమణ్యస్వామికి ఢిల్లీ హైకోర్టు ఝలక్!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking a probe into the death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The court said it was left with a distinct impression that this was perhaps a textbook example of “political interest litigation” being dressed up as a public interest litiigation. Mr. Swamy appeared to have concealed data or information, which he should have disclosed at the first instance, it observed. The Union government and the Delhi Police told the court that they did not subscribe to the view expressed by Mr. Swamy that the probe in the case was influenced by Mr. Tharoor.