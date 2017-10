బైక్ కొంటే మేక ఫ్రీ అన్నాడు.. అంతే, ఎగబడిపోయారు, ఎక్కడంటే...

National

Ramesh Babu

It’s the festive season and there no dearth of exciting offers on every kind of purchase. And in a bid to lure more customers, a motorcycle dealer in Tamil Nadu offered a free goat with every purchase! As bizarre it may sound, the retailers at this outlet in state’s Sivaganga district were to create a huge buzz, more than they had bargained for. In the small town of Ilayangudi, the interest of the residents was piqued and after receiving a huge response number of queries the dealer had to cancel the unique scheme due to the unavailability of goats in ‘such large numbers. Gayatri Motors, a dealer of Hero Motocorp had made the announcement as a festival offer to be introduced for a period of four days from October 11 to 14. The lucrative offer would have been valid for both purchases of new vehicles and on exchange for old vehicles.