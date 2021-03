తమిళనాడు ఎలక్షన్ ఫైట్ : కోయంబత్తూర్ సౌత్ నుండి ఎన్నికల బరిలోకి కమల్ హాసన్

English summary

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan will contest from Coimbatore South in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.MNM inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar''s All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls.According to the understanding reached here late last night, AISMK and IJK would contest from 40 seats each.