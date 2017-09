భారత్‌ అమ్ముల పొదిలో.. అమెరికా గార్డియన్‌ డ్రోన్స్‌, త్వరలోనే ఒప్పందం

National

Ramesh Babu

In a bid to counter China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region, the Indian Navy is mulling to buy at least 22 Sea Guardian remotely-piloted vehicles from the United States. Reports said on Monday that the sale of Guardian Drones to India is also the top priority of the US Secretary of Defence, James Mattis, who will be arriving here on Monday. The USD 2-billion deal for the sale of Guardian Drones, if sealed, could see the Indian Navy acquire the world's most advanced maritime reconnaissance drone.