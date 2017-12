ఏనాటికైనా నిజమే గెలుస్తుంది: తీర్పుపై లాలూ ట్వీట్లు, రాంచీ జైలుకు తరలింపు, అసలేంటీ కేసు?

National

Ramesh Babu

A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though.

Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win

English summary

After being convicted by Ranchi Court in the fodder scam, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has given a poetic reaction on Twitter to the court verdict. Total 16 people, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, have been found guilty. Six, including former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra, have been acquitted. Quantum of punishment to be pronounced on January 3. After RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in fodder scam RJD leader called the verdict a political game to scare opposition party leaders, saying the party will move higher court to get the redressal.