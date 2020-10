ట్విట్టర్ దుస్సాహసం: జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్, లఢక్ చైనాలో భాగం: వార్ మెమొరియల్ సైతం డ్రాగన్‌ కంట్రీదే

See this Twitter! When I put Hall of Fame Leh as the location, see what it shows. I tested it deliberately. @Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/sGMbmjJ60c

English summary

A location tag of a live video on Twitter posted by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China and Leh's Hall of Fame as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.