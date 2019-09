నాలుగుతరాలు బలవన్మరణం.. ముత్తాత నుంచి ముని మనవడు వరకు... ఇదీ బర్నాలా కుటుంబం విషాదగాధ

English summary

A loan taken by a Barnala family 40 years ago has taken the life of not one but four generations of men. After his father and grandfather ended their life over the loan, 22-year-old Barnala man also got stuck in this spiral of debt. Lovepreet Singh, 22, consumed poison at his home in Bhotna village on Wednesday after he couldn’t repay the amount, police said. As per the Punjab government commitment, Lovepreet was entitled to a loan waiver up to 5 lakh but got a waiver of 57,000. While the unpaid loans total around Rs 9 lakh, the Singhs’ own just an acre land. Of 8.57 lakh, the Singhs took a loan Rs 6 lakh from private money lenders and 2 lakh from banks over several decades.