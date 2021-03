యూపీలో మరో దారుణం... పశుగ్రాసం కోసం వెళ్లి శవమైన బాలిక... అత్యాచార ఆరోపణలు...

English summary

A minor Dalit girl was found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district on Sunday night. According to the police, the 16-year-old girl had left her home in the Akrabad area of Aligarh district at around 11 AM on Sunday to collect fodder for the animals. When she did not return till late evening, the villagers started looking for her. They found her dead body in a nearby field.