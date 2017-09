ప్రిన్సిపల్ కొట్టాడని.. జాడలేకుండా పారిపోయిన విద్యార్ధులు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Two students of Maa Durgaji Senior Secondary Vidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur have gone missing after the principal allegedly beat them up and asked them to go home during school hours. Speaking to news agency ANI, father of one of the missing student said, when his child didn't return home, he went to the school to enquire about him. The school authorities informed him that his child was asked to go home at 12 noon. Mother of one of the missing children said the authorities told her child was also asked to leave school at 12. The distressed mother said she would file an FIR against the school.