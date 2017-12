గుజరాత్ సీఎం, డిప్యూటీ సీఎంగా విజయ్ రూపానీ, నితిన్ పటేల్ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Vijay Rupani, 61, took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in state capital Gandhinagar this morning, in a ceremony that doubled as a massive show of strength by the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Gandhinagar around 10 am, attended, as did party chief Amit Shah and all the BJP's chief ministers. Key BJP ally Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also attended along with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi.