శశికళకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్ -24 గంటల్లో ట్విస్టులు -ఐసీయూలో చేరిక -జయలలిత చికిత్సలా?

English summary

VK Sasikala, the close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, tested positive for the coronavirus in Bengaluru on Thursday. She is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Victoria Hospital, after being shifted from Bowring Hospital earlier in the day. Incidentally, this is the third test that has returned positive for the former AIADMK General Secretary. Two earlier tests - a rapid antigen test and an RT-PCR test - had returned negative on Wednesday.