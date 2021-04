కరోనా విలయం: సీజేఐ రమణ హెచ్చరిక -జస్టిస్ బోబ్డే వీడ్కోలు సభలో కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు -సుప్రీం ఎదుట భారీ సవాళ్లు

English summary

Justice NV Ramana, who has been appointed as the new CJI, said he will never forget the time he worked with Justice Bobde in the Supreme Court. He was speaking at a farewell function on Friday in the wake of the end of Justice Bobde's tenure as CJI. "Saying goodbye is a very difficult task," said Justice NV Ramana. From farms to Chief Justice of India, CJI-designate NV Ramana and the big challenges ahead of him