కర్ణాటకలో ఎవరు గెలిస్తే.. 2019లో కేంద్రంలోనూ వాళ్లే గెలుస్తారు: రాందేవ్ బాబా

Karnataka elections will give a new direction to Indian politics. The winner of Karnataka elections will have the capability of winning elections in 2019: Yoga Guru Ramdev on #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/a8N0g6ce48

Yoga Guru Ramdev said that Karnataka elections will give a new direction to Indian politics. The winner of Karnataka elections will have the capability of winning elections in 2019