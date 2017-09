International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Myanmar troops have uncovered the bodies of 45 Hindu villagers as the army accused Rohingya Muslims of carrying out a massacre. Soldiers say they are still searching for another 48 missing Hindus who are feared dead after the discovery of mass graves in Rakhine state containing skeletal remains, including of women and children. Army chiefs say the villagers were killed by Rohingya militants who also attacked police outposts. They say this justifies a brutal crackdown which has seen 480,000 people from the minority sect flee across the border to Bangladesh in a month.