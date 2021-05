Israeli airstrikes destroyed a 12-story residential building in occupied Gaza Tuesday. The strike came hours after Israel’s PM Netanyahu said he would increase the “frequency” and “strength” of the air raids. Airstrikes have killed at least 28 Palestinians incl. 10 children. pic.twitter.com/m9pXfQyUMc

English summary

A 13-storey residential tower in the Gaza Strip was hit by an Israeli air strike and soon after collapsed, amid a surge in fighting between Israel and Gaza militants. Gaza's Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv.