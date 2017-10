మిలిటెంట్లతో హోరాహోరీ పోరు... 50 మంది పోలీసుల మృతి

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Armed militants killed at least 30 police officers in a shootout during a raid on a suspected militant hideout in Egypt's Western desert, security sources said on Friday. A number of suspected militants were also killed and security forces are combing the area, a statement by the Interior Ministry said. Egypt is facing an Islamist insurgency concentrated in the Sinai peninsula from two main groups, including an Islamic State affiliate, that has killed hundreds of security forces since 2013.Islamist militants have launched several major attacks, most recently targeting churches in Cairo and other cities with the loss of dozens of lives.