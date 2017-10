International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday warned India against targeting its nuclear installations, and said that nobody should expect restraint from Islamabad if that happens, the Dawn reported. Asif’s comments follow Indian Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa’s remark that New Delhi can fight a war on two fronts. Dhanoa was responding to queries about about Pakistan claiming that it was developing short-range nuclear weapons to counter India. Dhanoa had said that India had the capability to “locate, fix and strike across the border” to counter Pakistan’s nuclear weapons.