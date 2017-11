ఇరాన్-ఇరాక్ సరిహద్దుల్లో భారీ భూకంపం, 129మంది మృతి

International

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck Iraq on Sunday, 103 kms (64 miles) southeast of the city of As-Sulaymaniyah, the US Geological Survey said. US Geological Survey initially said the quake was of a magnitude 7.2, before revising it to 7.3. The earthquake hit the region along the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday, killing at least 61 people and injuring 300 in Iran, an Iranian official said.