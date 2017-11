సంచలనం: ఆ దేశానికి రాజుగా మన భారతీయ యువకుడు!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

An Indian man claims to have established his own kingdom after travelling to a no-man's land between Egypt and Sudan and declaring it his own.Suyash Dixit 'founded' the Kingdom of Dixit on the unclaimed land of Bir Tawil, an 800-square-mile strip of land south of the Egyptian border.While Bir Tawil is legally unclaimed territory, several people have attempted to colonise it over the years, including a Russian amateur radio enthusiast and an American man who wanted to make his daughter a real-life princess.