అమెరికాలో 9/11 తరహా మారణహోమానికి ప్లాన్: లాడెన్ మేనకోడలు హింట్: అడ్డుకోవాలంటే: ఆయనే

An endorsement from the bin Laden family is hardly the most coveted prize on the campaign trail, but Noor bin Ladin, niece of the 9/11 mastermind, has backed President Trump, claiming only he can save Western civilization. “ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration,” bin Ladin, who spells her surname different from her infamous uncle but has never made her relation a secret, told the New York Post on Saturday.