Excited and honored to be training with @astro_matthias and @AstroMarshburn in prep for a trip to the @Space_Station https://t.co/cHnWTmDAG9

. @NASA , @esa select three @SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts: Commander, Raja Chari, @Astro_Raja Pilot, Tom Marshburn, @AstroMarshburn Mission Specialist, Matthias Maurer, @astro_matthias With a 4th astronaut to be added, the crew is expected to launch Fall 2021... https://t.co/JYInDeXbi5 pic.twitter.com/DzB1WBO010

English summary

NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) have selected three astronauts, including Indian-American Raja Chari, to serve as crew members for SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which is expected to launch in the autumn of 2021.