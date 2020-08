English summary

Russia, which became the first country in the world to give regulatory approval to COVID-19 vaccine, has expressed confidence in India's ability to mass produce Sputnik V' and is looking for collaboration. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Thursday that India is among countries with "extreme production capacities. He said production of the vaccine is an important issue and they were looking for a partnership with Indian firms.