Ramesh Babu

English summary

Russia wants to welcome space tourists to the International Space Station (ISS) by 2022. The nation's space agency, Roscosmos, is currently reviewing plans for a five-star hotel onboard the space station. The 'luxury orbital suite' will feature four private cabins, measuring two cubic metres each, with personal portholes so tourists can look down on Earth. But a stay won't come cheap. Tourists will be charged £30 million ($40 million) per person for a one to two week visit.An extended month-long visit will set travelers back an additional $15 million ($20 million).