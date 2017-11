ఇవాంకా టూర్: ఆమె వెంట ఒక్క అధికారే, టిల్లర్సన్ ప్రాధాన్యం ఇవ్వడం లేదా? కారణమదేనా?

International

Ramesh Babu

Ivanka Trump is gearing up for a major moment on the world stage, headlining the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India next week- but she won't have the support of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.According to CNN, Tillerson won't be sending high-level delegation to India to support her, even though the Summit is put on by the State Department, amid reported tensions between Tillerson and the White House.'Rex doesn't like the fact that he's supposed to be our nation's top diplomat, and Jared and now Ivanka have stepped all over Rex Tillerson for a long time,' a source close to the White House told CNN. 'So now, he's not sending senior people from the State Department to support this issue. He's not supporting Ivanka Trump.'