షాక్: 14 నిమిషాల్లోనే పెను విధ్వంసం, చైనా చేతిలో కొత్త ఆయుధం

China is building a hypersonic aircraft capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and travel at a tremendous speed of 12 kilometers per second, which means it will be able to reach the shores of the United States of America within 14 minutes.The carrier, which can travel at a speed 35 times the speed of sound, will be tested in ‘wind tunnel’ that China is building, which is set to be the world’s fastest hypersonic facility by the year 2020.