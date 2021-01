అమెరికాలో హింస: మరో పోలీస్ మృతి -క్యాపిటల్ భవంతి ఘటనపై కొనసాగుతోన్న రాజీనామాలు

English summary

A police officer who sustained injuries during the United States Capitol violence has died, officials said, raising the death toll in the riot to five. US Capitol Police Officer Brian D Sicknick was injured while engaging with protesters on Wednesday and returned to his division office, where he collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he "passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty" at "approximately 9:30 pm this evening", US Capitol Police (USCP) said in a late-night statement on Thursday.