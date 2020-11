ఐపీఎల్-2020 విన్నర్ ఎవరో తేల్చేసిన లీప్ ఇయర్: కప్ ఆ జట్టుదే : టోర్నీ ట్రెడీషన్ కూడా అదే

English summary

In every leap year a new champion will rising in the IPL tournament. Rajasthan Royals won the title in 2008 leap year. In 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders bags the Cup. Sunrisers Hyderabad become a winner in the another leap year, thats 2016. 2020 is another leap year in this row. Now, new team Delhi Capital enter in the final of the IPL 2020. is this time DelhiCapitals' year?.