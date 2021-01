నా భర్త చావుకు ఎమ్మెల్యే , ఎమ్మెల్యే బావమరిదే కారణం ...టీడీపీ నేత సుబ్బయ్య భార్య ప్రమాణం

English summary

Subbaiah's wife Aparajitha reacted to the oath taken by MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy in Proddutur. MLA Sivaprasad Reddy has taken oath that he was not involved in the murder of subbaiah. Aparajitha claimed that MLA's brotherinlaw Bangaru Munireddy killed my husband while I was swearing on my two children.She demanded to take oath bangaru reddy .