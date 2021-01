ఏపీలో మరో అపచారం .. ప్రకాశం జిల్లా సింగరాయకొండలో లక్ష్మీ నరసింహుడి విగ్రహం ధ్వంసం

English summary

Recently, in Prakasam district, an incident took place where the idol of Swami on the entrance of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple was destroyed. Unidentified persons hurled stones at the idol of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at the entrance of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Singarayakonda, Prakasam district. The hand part of the idol was partially damaged. Devotees and locals who came to know about the incident this morning lodged a complaint with the police and the police entered the scene and inquired as to who was responsible for the incident.