ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం .. రక్తమోడిన ఓఆర్ఆర్ .. ఆరుగురు మృతి

English summary

Six people were dead on the spot after an unknown vehicle rammed into a Bolero from the rear in the wee hours on Tuesday. Six people were dead on the spot after an unknown vehicle rammed into a Bolero from the rear in the wee hours on Tuesday. The victims were proceeding towards Patancheru from Hyderabad on Outer Ring Road (ORR) when the incident took place at Pati village of Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district.