అసెంబ్లీ బడ్జెట్‌ సమావేశాలపై ఉన్నతాధికారులతో సీఎం కేసీఆర్ సమీక్ష ..మార్చిలో వార్షిక బడ్జెట్

English summary

Telangana CM KCR held a review meeting with senior officials on the conduct of Telangana budget meetings. KCR focused on the budget meetings of the Telangana Assembly in the wake of the recent introduction of the Union Budget. It seems that the state government is planning to hold budget meetings in the second week of March. Clarification on the funds coming to the state came in the wake of the introduction of the Union Budget in Parliament. Accordingly, the state government is in the process of formulating an annual budget