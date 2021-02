తెలంగాణలో కరోనా: 98.97% రికవరీ -కొత్తగా 150 కేసులు -మరో ఇద్దరు మృతి

English summary

Telangana reported 150 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday. The new cases pushed the state’s cumulative tally to 2,95,581 while the death toll moved to 1,610. According to the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remained 0.54 percent against the national average of 1.4 percent. While 44.96 percent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 percent had comorbidities.