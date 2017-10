హైదరాబాద్ లో.. ‘దిన దిన గండం’, పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో మళ్లీ వర్షం, బెంబేలెత్తిపోతున్న జనం!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In the wake of heavy rains lashing the city since Monday night, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday directed officials to restore damaged roads in the city without delay. At a review meeting with officials from different departments here, the Minister said there was a forecast of heavy rains for the next 48 hours. Directing the GHMC and other departments to stay alert and focus on low lying areas, he wanted relief measures to be taken up immediately and power supply restored without further delays. As many as 140 monsoon emergency teams and 50 static teams were pressed into service for relief and rescue operations. Rao also wanted the officials to address grievances registered through Dial 100, GHMC Call centre and MyGHMC app.