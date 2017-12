యాంత్రీకరణ.. కృత్రిమమేథ..వీసాలపై ఆంక్షలు, 2018లో ఐటీ పరిశ్రమకు సవాళ్లే!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

2017 was an interesting year for the Indian IT industry. Demand for IT and IT enabled services continue to grow around 8 to 10% in constant currency terms. It is certainly a shade better than our original estimates earlier in the year. The customer requirements are going through dramatic changes. The customers are demanding digital, transformative, and innovative solutions with application of new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, 3D Printing, Drones, AR/VR/MR etc. The adoption of new technologies is growing at a pace faster than what was anticipated by industry. On the supply side, there is a serious challenge in reskilling/upskilling our employee base in new technologies to meet new customer demands. Sizing up to new customer expectation in providing innovative solutions is yet another area of concern.