English summary

A Chartered Accountant, who allegedly forged and circulated a Government Order on COVID-19 lockdown in the State, which created panic, was arrested by the Hyderabad police here on Monday. The accused, Sreepathi Sanjeev Kumar (48), who worked at Karvy and Co., and a resident of Madhapur, downloaded and forged the government document in his laptop and phone on April 1, which he further circulated in the WhatsApp groups.