నిజామాబాద్‌ ఎమ్మెల్సీ ఉపఎన్నిక .. కవిత వైపే ఏకపక్ష ఓటింగ్ .. 99.64 శాతం పోలింగ్

English summary

Nizamabad local body MLC By- elections ended peacefully. 99.64 per cent polling was recorded in this election. Many corona patients cast their votes wearing PPE kits .There were 823 votes out of a total of 824. With the death of one voter, 99.64% polling was recorded, officials said. The results of the counting of votes will be announced at Nizamabad Polytechnic College on the 12th of this month.