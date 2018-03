Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telangana Postal Circle recruitment 2018 notification has been released on official website for the recruitment of 1058 (one thousand and fifty eight) vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Job seekers should apply from 09th March 2018 and before 09th April 2018.