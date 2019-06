ఏపీ రెడ్లలా తెలంగాణా రెడ్లు సక్సెస్ కాలేదు... కాంగ్రెస్ నేత దామోదర రాజనర్సింహ షాకింగ్ కామెంట్

English summary

Former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarasimha opined the time has arrived for Telangana Reddys to analyse why they weren't as successful as Andhra Reddys. There is no difference what-so-ever whether it's in United AP or post the bifurcation. Rajanarasimha is of the feeling that considering TRS as a friendly partner for 10 years hurt the Telangana Congress. He offered a suggestion, 'Whoever might be the T-PCC Chief, He/She might learn from YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Not being with the Public and failing to lead the people's movement from the front led to this sort of situation. The thought process of High Command has to change for reviving the Congress Party in Telangana. I am willing to accept the T-PCC Chief post. Am I not capable of being in such a post?'.The Senior Congressman stated that BJP issued a stern warning to TRS by making Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy as Minister of State for Home.Lack of unity among the Senior Leaders in the Congress Party is the major reason behind it's downfall. Comments made by Damodar Rajanarasimha reflect the same situation.