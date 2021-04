అయ్యా కేసీఆర్ సారూ .. ఇకనైనా నిద్ర లేవండి, అక్కగా నిరుద్యోగులకూ వైఎస్ షర్మిల విజ్ఞప్తి

English summary

YS Sharmila, participated in the hunger strike today at Indira Park for jobs notifications again fires on CM KCR over unemployed suicides . Sharmila pleaded the eunemployed as a sister , that no one should be discouraged , that she is ready for any struggle for job notifications and the only thing is please don't commit suicide. Sharmila tweeted that change is needed today for tomorrow's future .Let's fight together for change and that they should fight till the notifications are given.