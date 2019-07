టీడీపీతో జనసేన పొత్తు .. నో ఛాన్స్ బాబు అంటున్న జనసేన

English summary

TDP hopes to tie up with Janasena in local elections. It seems that Chandrababu is also trying to do that. Chandrababu has been positive about Janasena since the beginning. But Pawan Kalyan has decided to stay away from the TDP. Janasena responded to the news.Janasena has nothing to do with their alliance except for some media organizations and Telugu Desam Party alliance with Janasena. Pawan Kalyan has strongly replied to the TDP and the Yellow media that they are not ready to work with the TDP and see if your party is trying to hurt the moral values ​​of our party like the last election we can't tolerate.