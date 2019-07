జగన్ దగ్గర వేరుశనగ పప్పు , కేసీఆర్ దగ్గర పొట్టు ఉందన్న పయ్యావుల .. పప్పేదో పొట్టేదో అన్న బుగ్గన

English summary

Payyavula Keshav said TDP respect whichever the party fulfills the concerns of Rayalaseema region. It is late NTR, who paved the way for the first time to provide water to the Rayalaseema region. He has mentioned the names of certain projects which have been initiated during late NTR time and then subsequently continued by the next governments. Payyavula Keshav has suggested let Telangana CM KCR and AP CM should work together on Sri Sailam project and then share the water to the respective states according to the feasibility. AP Minister Bugganna Rajendranath said no state likes the interference of other states as long as it thinks that it is self-sufficient and can generate the resources of its own. Speaking in the Assembly, AP minister has replied to a question of TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav over the sharing of water distribution between the two Telugu States and the permutation and combination process of using and sharing the water resources. AP Minister has presented the various options on which the water sharing process between the two Telugu states can be amicably sorted out.