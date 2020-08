రాజీనామా చేసి పోటీ చెయ్ .. వాలంటీర్ ని పెట్టి విజయం సాధిస్తాం : ఎంపీ రఘురామకు ఎమ్మెల్యే సవాల్ 

English summary

Recently, Tanuku MLA Venkata Nageswara Rao challenged Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnamraju. He said he would resign as an MP and contest again. He revealed that if Raghu Rama contests again, the YCP has the capacity to field a volunteer and win. Tanuku MLA Venkata Nageswara Rao has lashed out at Raghuram Krishnan Raju for being an MP of the ruling party and criticizing the government.